Someone asked Anand Mahindra to buy Jet Airways, here's what he said

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is known to be quite popular and active on micro-blogging platform Twitter.



Remember the quote: “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!” https://t.co/dYRdwup3kK

The Jet Airways saga has been at the centre-stage of India's aviation ecosystem since almost a year now. After several months of attempts at infusing funds into the airline and finding a buyer for it, the airline has landed at the National Company Law Tribunal.

On June 20, the Mumbai bench of NCLT admitted the insolvency petition moved by State Bank of India (SBI) — under section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) — against Jet Airways, and instructed that the resolution process be wrapped up in 90 days as the matter is of national importance.