Some US airlines willing to take 737 MAX jets before pilot training approval
Updated : November 13, 2019 07:43 AM IST
Some US airlines are willing to pick up their 737 MAX jets from Boeing Co as soon as December if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approves delivery of the grounded planes before new pilot training is agreed..
Hundreds of 737 MAX jets have rolled off Boeing's Seattle production line in the months since two fatal crashes on the aircraft led to a global safety ban, forcing the planemaker to park un-flown jets at facilities across Washington state until regulators approve software and training updates.
Boeing on Monday said the FAA could issue an order approving the plane's return to service in December, even though approval for training changes would take more time.
