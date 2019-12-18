Smoke detected on IndiGo neo in Udaipur, aircraft released after inspection

An IndiGo neo aircraft 6E 979 operating from Udaipur to Bengaluru was involved in a ground turn back incident on Wednesday. The incident happened in Udaipur after the air traffic controller (ATC) observed spark and smoke from its tailpipe during taxing, officials aware of the development said.

After the ATC informed about the smoke and spark, the crew shut both the engines but there was no visual alert in the cockpit.

“During the ground inspection, it was detected that the smoke and sparks were from APU (Auxiliary Power Unit) and came while APU was being shut down during taxi. Aircraft has been released with APU under MEL (Minimum Equipment List),” a government official said.

Comments from IndiGo are awaited.