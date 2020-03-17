  • SENSEX
'Single biggest shock': Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch

Updated : March 17, 2020 03:52 PM IST

The rapid spread of the virus across the world has battered airlines as governments have introduced travel restrictions and consumers have stopped making bookings, calling into question the survival of several companies.
To preserve cash, airlines are cutting flights, laying off staff, suspending dividends, selling planes and flying cargo on empty passenger jets.
