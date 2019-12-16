Singapore Airlines to operate Boeing 787-10 to Chennai from May 2020

Singapore Airlines will operate Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the Chennai-Singapore sector from May 2020. The B787 will replace Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

With effect from May, the airline, along with its subsidiary SilkAir, will increase its frequency out of Chennai to 13 flights a week from 10 and then gradually to 17 flights by Jun 2020.

The inaugural flight SQ529 will depart from Chennai International Airport at 2315 hours on 20 May 2020.

Constructed using lightweight composite materials, the 68-metre 787-10 is the longest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner range of aircraft.

“Customers can look forward to customisable lighting preferences with large electronically dimmable windows, cleaner air, and a quieter and smoother ride,” Singapore Airlines said.

The 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, including 36 Business Class seats arranged in a forward-facing 1-2-1 staggered configuration and 301 Economy Class seats. Business-class travelers are offered fully-flat beds, seat measuring up to 26” in width and direct aisle access. Economy class passengers are offered ergonomically-designed contour backrests with six-way adjustable headrests.

With each seat able to recline directly into a 76” fully-flat bed, Business Class customers can rest in more comfort, even on the shortest flights. Customers will have more options to relax in their seat while being entertained by KrisWorld, SIA’s award-winning in-flight entertainment system, on their personal 18” full high-definition touchscreen monitor, powered by Panasonic’s latest eX3 system.

Customers can also look forward to other features to enhance their traveling experiences, such as ample storage space for personal items, a business panel with in-seat power supply and USB ports, and an integrated reading light unit with adjustable lighting intensity.

With Singapore as its main hub, the airline operates to 62 destinations.