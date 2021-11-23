Singapore Airlines, Scoot to gradually operate flights to 10 Indian cities from November 29

Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot will gradually operate flights from Singapore to 10 Indian cities from November 29 onwards, a statement said on Tuesday. Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) had on Sunday announced that Singapore and India have reached an agreement to resume commercial passenger flights between the two countries from November 29.

Air travel to Singapore is currently happening on the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) and non-vaccinated travel lane. VTL allows quarantine free travel to Singapore for fully vaccinated travellers. Singapore Airlines in its statement said on Tuesday that it will launch daily direct VTL services from Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai on November 29, subject to regulatory approvals.

In addition, Singapore Airlines said it will operate non-VTL direct flights connecting Singapore with Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Kochi from November 30. The full-service carrier will also start non-VTL direct flights on the Singapore-Hyderabad route from December 1 onward.

"Singapore Airlines may operate both VTL flights and non-VTL flights on the same routes, so it is important for customers to select their flights carefully," it stated. Singapore Airlines' low-cost subsidiary Scoot will start non-VTL services on the Singapore-Hyderabad route and Singapore-Tiruchirapalli route from November 30 and December 2, respectively.