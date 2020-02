has moved back to its low-cost airline competitor SpiceJet as chief commercial officer.

Bhatia will report to Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, and will look after revenue management, sales and network planning, the airline said in a statement. This is Bhatia’s third stint with SpiceJet. She had served as the chief sales and revenue officer in her last stint with the airline.

Bhatia’s LinkedIn profile still shows her as chief sales and revenue officer of IndiGo at the time of writing this report.

SpiceJet said Bhatia’s appointment comes close on the heels of a series of strategic partnership and network expansion announcements, designed to ensure a robust growth path for the airline in one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets.