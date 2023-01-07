The Wells Fargo employee, who has been accused of urinating on a woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 has been arrested in Bengaluru, Delhi police sources told CNBC-TV18. Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman has been brought to Delhi.

The Wells Fargo employee, who has been accused of urinating on a woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 has been arrested in Bengaluru, Delhi police sources told CNBC-TV18. Shankar Mishra who allegedly urinated on a woman has been brought to Delhi. Further investigation is underway.

Delhi police said that the Bengaluru City crime branch assisted in Mishra's arrest. He was arrested on January 6 from Sanjay Nagar. Mishra was staying at a home stay for the past two days. Mishra, sources said asked his acquaintances to help him with legal relief.

The Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against Mishra who was not traceable earlier.

Wells Fargo said on Friday that it had terminated the employee and was cooperating with local law enforcement, after allegations of misbehaviour onboard an Air India flight came to fore. Tata group-owned Air India said earlier this week it had banned a male passenger for 30 days in compliance with regulations following an incident on a November 26 flight from New York to Delhi in which the man, while apparently inebriated, urinated on a female passenger.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police summoned Air India staff in connection with the incident, sources said.

The Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned to the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) at 10:30 am on January 7, PTI reported.

Also read:

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her 70s, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found during preliminary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.

(With inputs from PTI)