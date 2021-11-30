Severe Omicron can clip aviation industry's wings badly: Martin Consulting

The Union Health Ministry of India has revised its guidelines on international travel from December 1. Mark D Martin, Member of Royal Aeronautical Society, and Founder, CEO, Martin Consulting, shared his perspective on what impact it will have on the Indian aviation companies. Martin believes if Omicron turns into a concern, then the next 18-24 months could turn out to be a washout for airline companies.

Travel restrictions have been imposed world over as a new variant Omicron emerged in South Africa. The Union Health Ministry of India has revised its guidelines as well on international travel from December 1.

Mark D Martin, Member of Royal Aeronautical Society and Founder, CEO, Martin Consulting, shared his perspective on what impact it will have on the Indian aviation companies.

Till the potency and lethality of this variant is determined, it is a wait and watch situation for everybody, he noted.

“If this variant is what it is then we are going to be looking at the next 18-24 months minimum as a washout year for aviation,” he said.

Analysts were, till very recently, predicting a recovery in aviation business in 2022 and 2023.

“We are still a bit optimistic because we have not got ourselves fully around this new Omicron variant. The more we learn about this in the next couple of weeks, the more it will determine the future of aviation,” he said.

