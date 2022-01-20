Several airlines across countries curtail flights to US over deployment of 5G near airports

Several airlines across different countries have suspended flights to the US due to low visibility landing and over concerns that 5G services installed near the airport may interfere with the aircraft video equipment.

Airlines in a few countries have curtailed flights to the United States over fears of the recently deployed 5G technology interfering with flight instruments.

As per the latest update, Boeing has cleared Air India to operate to the US on Boeing 777 aircraft and the first flight is on its way to the JFK airport. Other flights will also leave for Chicago and San Francisco.

Arrangements are being made to carry the stranded passengers on Air India flights. However, simultaneously India's regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also working with the US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in order to sort out the matter completely.

Meanwhile, several airlines across different countries have suspended flights to the US due to low visibility landing and over concerns that 5G services installed near the airport may interfere with the aircraft video equipment.

So far, as the US aircraft system is concerned, 62 percent of the US commercial fleet has been approved to operate on the airports with 5G technology. More clarity on the issue shall emerge in the following days.