Setback for Airbus as US to increase tariffs on European aircraft from March 18

Updated : February 15, 2020 10:40 AM IST

The US Trade Representative (USTR) in a statement issued late Friday night said the increase in the duty on aircraft from European manufacturer Airbus would be effective from March 18.
The European aircraft manufacturer considers the hike illegal as it would ultimately harm US airlines and consumers who have to pay extra levies.
The US trade office said it remained open to reaching a negotiated settlement with the European Union but threatened it could revise its actions if the EU imposed tariffs.
