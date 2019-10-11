Aviation
Send SMS to passengers about flight delays over 30 minutes, DGCA tells airlines
Updated : October 11, 2019 09:59 PM IST
In case of delay, the regulator has also asked the airlines to make appropriate arrangement for water, refreshment and meals as per the provisions of the civil aviation requirements.
The regulator also reiterated that all necessary assistance must be provided to the passengers for their connecting flights and all help should be provided to senior citizens and passengers with reduced mobility.
