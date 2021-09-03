Section of SpiceJet employees go on strike at Delhi airport over salary issues, return to work later

A section of employees of SpiceJet went on strike at the Delhi airport on Friday morning over issues related to reduced salaries and later returned to work following talks with the airline management, sources said. When asked about the matter, SpiceJet spokesperson clarified that the carrier's flight operations at the Delhi airport are functioning normally.

"A section of employees working at the Delhi airport and having some issues have met senior officials and the matter is being resolved," the spokesperson added. Later during the day, the spokesperson said the issue with a section of SpiceJet employees at the Delhi airport has been resolved and the employees have returned to work.

"SpiceJet's flight operations remain normal," the spokesperson added. Sources said the employees who went on strike discussed with the management their issues such as reduced salary and its disbursement.