Aviation
Secretaries' group to meet tomorrow to discuss Air India EoI
Updated : October 27, 2019 03:22 PM IST
The core group of secretaries on disinvestment is likely to meet on Monday and take up the Air India expression of interest (EOI).
Recently, the cabinet approved new process for strategic disinvestment making possible stakeholder consultation before inviting bids.
So far, the strategic disinvestment process didn't allow for stakeholder consultation before the government issued EOI.
