Second wave of COVID-19 likely to delay air traffic recovery: Report Updated : May 24, 2021 21:12:55 IST Passenger traffic growth slated to be 80-85% YoY in FY2022 against earlier estimate of 130-135% Domestic traffic has suffered a setback after staging a smart recovery International traffic remains limited to Vande Bharat flights and bilateral bubbles Published : May 24, 2021 09:12 PM IST