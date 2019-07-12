In association with
Sebi examining whether IndiGo misled shareholders, says report

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:27 AM IST

On July 8, the differences between the co-founders, Rakesh Gangwal and Rahul Bhatia, escalated after Gangwal wrote to Sebi alleging governance lapses.
According to a PTI report, the government also wants Sebi to probe the role of all board members and every entity associated with the two main promoter groups .
