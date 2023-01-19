Scoot Airlines, the operator of the flight said that passengers were communicated about the change in timing of the flight via email.

An Amritsar-Singapore flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport. The Scoot Airline flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7:55 pm, took off nearly 5 hours early at 3 pm. The airline said the passengers were informed about the rescheduling through an e-mail, India Today reported.

As per reports, the plane flew with the passengers who reached the airport on time after checking the email.

A passenger from Chandigarh said they received a message from the airline that the flight would depart at its scheduled time of 7:55 pm. However, after reaching the airport it was found that the plane had departed. Several others complained that they did not receive any message from the airline regarding the change in the departure time. The Directorate General of Civil Aviationsaid that it was looking into the matter where a Singaporean airline had taken off ahead of schedule, leaving over 30 passengers behind, ANI reported.

A similar incident happened on January 9, when a GoFirst (formerly known as GoAir) flight left Bengaluru for Delhi without 55 passengers. These passengers were left behind in a shuttle bus which was on the tarmac on its way to the plane. The airline apologized to the passengers and said that the incident had happened due to negligence during the screening of passengers before the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the airline. The airline also ordered an inquiry into the matter, and de-rostered all employees associated with the incident. The airline also said that the passengers left behind were boarded on other flights to Delhi and then dropped off to their respective destinations.

GoFirst also said it will give all the affected passengers a free domestic flight ticket over the next 12 months.