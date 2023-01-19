English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation News

Amritsar Singapore flight takes off 5 hours early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA responds

Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off 5 hours early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA responds

Amritsar-Singapore flight takes off 5 hours early, leaving 35 passengers behind; DGCA responds
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 19, 2023 10:36:08 AM IST (Published)

Scoot Airlines, the operator of the flight said that passengers were communicated about the change in timing of the flight via email.

An Amritsar-Singapore flight took off hours ahead of schedule, leaving behind 35 passengers at the Amritsar airport. The Scoot Airline flight, which was scheduled to depart at 7:55 pm, took off nearly 5 hours early at 3 pm. The airline said the passengers were informed about the rescheduling through an e-mail, India Today reported.

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Budget 2023 | MF industry body proposes uniformity in taxation on listed debt securities, debt mutual funds

Jan 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

30 best bars in India: Khakra-spiked cocktails stir up a storm — what else is shaking us up

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Five factors that led to decline in China's population

Five factors that led to decline in China's population

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Spotify needs to profit from a music revolution

Jan 18, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

As per reports, the plane flew with the passengers who reached the airport on time after checking the email.


A passenger from Chandigarh said they received a message from the airline that the flight would depart at its scheduled time of 7:55 pm. However, after reaching the airport it was found that the plane had departed. Several others complained that they did not receive any message from the airline regarding the change in the departure time. The Directorate General of Civil Aviationsaid that it was looking into the matter where a Singaporean airline had taken off ahead of schedule, leaving over 30 passengers behind, ANI reported.

A similar incident happened on January 9, when a GoFirst (formerly known as GoAir) flight left Bengaluru for Delhi without 55 passengers. These passengers were left behind in a shuttle bus which was on the tarmac on its way to the plane. The airline apologized to the passengers and said that the incident had happened due to negligence during the screening of passengers before the flight.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to the airline. The airline also ordered an inquiry into the matter, and de-rostered all employees associated with the incident. The airline also said that the passengers left behind were boarded on other flights to Delhi and then dropped off to their respective destinations.

GoFirst also said it will give all the affected passengers a free domestic flight ticket over the next 12 months.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DGCAScoot Air

Next Article

More trouble for Jet Airways, Mumbai district authorities attach 4 aircraft

X