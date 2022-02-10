SC asks Kalanithi Maran to consider SpiceJet's offer of Rs 600 crore cash; lists matter for February 14

Domestic airline SpiceJet today offered to pay former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his KAL Airlines Rs 600 crore in cash for the final settlement of all disputes in the share transfer case. The beleaguered airline made the offer during a hearing in the Supreme Court Today.

In 2018, an arbitration panel awarded Maran Rs 578 crore in damages plus interest. SpiceJet said it has already paid Rs. 308 crore in cash and deposited a bank guarantee of Rs.270 crore. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing SpiceJet, proposed to top up the bank guarantee with an additional Rs 22 crore, aggregating the total payout to Rs 600 crore.

The Supreme Court advised Maran and KAL Airlines to consider the proposal and has listed the matter for its next hearing on February 14.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back here for updates)