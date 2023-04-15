Saudia Airlines cargo plane makes emergency landing in Kolkata due to cracked windshield

The plane reportedly issued an alert after the pilot suspected a windshield crack. It was safely guided to perform an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport.

A cargo flight belonging to Saudia Airlines made an emergency landing at Kolkata International Airport on Saturday after the pilots requested assistance from the airport authorities. The emergency landing was allowed after the pilot of the aircraft issued an alert for assistance and reported that the windshield of the plane had cracked mid-air. The aircraft then landed safely at Kolkata airport at 12:02 pm, as per news agency ANI.

According to reports, further assessment will be carried out by the airport authorities. So far any kind of damage or loss to the property has not been reported.

Last week, in a similar incident an IndiGo Airlines flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi made an emergency landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Shamshabad in Telangana after the pilot encountered a technical issue during the flight, ANI reported.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later confirmed that the flight had made an emergency landing at 6:15 am at the Shamshabad airport and all 137 passengers on board were safe.

The DGCA had also reportedly ordered an inquiry into the incident to find out more details.

In another such incident on April 1, a full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to allow a FedEx aircraft to make an emergency landing after it suffered a bird hit shortly after take-off.