Saudi's new airline Riyadh Air orders 72 Boeing Dreamliners

Saudi Arabia's new state carrier Riyadh Air on Tuesday announced an order of up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The PIF backed Riyadh air has placed 39 confirmed orders of 787-9 Dreamliner with an option of 33 additional airplanes. The Dreamliner aircraft will be equipped with General Electric’s GEnex engines. This is Boeing's fifth biggest order historically after a massive order by Air India last month.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the PIF and Chairman of Riyadh Air, said, “This is a momentous day for PIF and Riyadh Air, and highlights our determination to significantly extend Saudi Arabia’s connectivity with the world. We are committed to create a world-class airline and this partnership with Boeing to make Saudi Arabia as a global transportation hub."

In total, Saudi Arabia has placed a total of 121 orders with Boeing, as the other flag carrier Saudia placed an order of 39 confirmed Dreamliner orders with an option of 10 more planes. These deals are valued around $34 billion.

In a press statement, White House said, "These landmark deals with Saudi Arabia will support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states. Deals with Saudi Arabia alone will support more than 140,000 American jobs, many of which do not require a four year college degree. We are particularly pleased that Boeing was able to finally conclude these deals with Saudi Arabia after years of discussions, and intensive negotiations over recent months."

Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said, “This is a significant order that will support Riyadh Air’s commitment while supporting American aerospace manufacturing jobs at Boeing and across our supply chain."

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said, “We position the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourists and business travel to Saudi Arabia. Our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations."

Saudi Arabia has set a goal of serving 330 million passengers and attracting 100 million visits by 2030.The new airline is expected to add $20 billion to non-oil GDP growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia.

