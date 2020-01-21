Aviation
Sanjay Kumar to make IndiGo comeback as chief strategy and revenue officer
Updated : January 21, 2020 02:29 PM IST
Sanjay Kumar, a veteran of Indian aviation, was previously chief commercial officer at IndiGo, India's largest airline.
Kumar was named as chief operating officer at AirAsia India in November 2018, but resigned a year later.
