Sanjay Kumar to make IndiGo comeback as chief strategy and revenue officer

Sanjay Kumar will return to IndiGo, taking up the role of chief strategy and revenue officer, after a brief stint with low-cost competitor AirAsia India.

Kumar, a veteran of Indian aviation, was previously chief commercial officer at IndiGo, India's largest airline. He was named chief operating officer at AirAsia India in November 2018, but resigned a year later.

He had left IndiGo around the same time as president Aditya Ghosh departed.