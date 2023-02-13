Saab offering Gripen E to India, working on a twin engine variant as well

The Swedish aerospace and defence company Saab will use the Aero India platform to pitch its most advanced fighter aircraft in the Gripen series, the Gripen E to the Indian government.

"Saab will demonstrate the cutting edge technologies that make Gripen E the world’s most modern multi-role fighter aircraft. A full scale replica of Gripen E and a Gripen E cockpit simulator will bring alive the gamechanging capabilities of the aircraft", said the company in a statement.

Mats Palmberg, the CMD of Saab told CNBC-TV18 that, Saab has sold the Gripen E to the Swedish and Brazilian Air Force and is offering it to India now.

"It has high degree of adaptability and will fit very well with the current fleet of aircraft that India has", he added.

Saab and Adani Group mutually agreed not to renew their MoU on making fighter jets in India in 2019. Palmberg told CNBC TV18 that Saab remains open about a tie up with an Indian partner and full technology transfer. "Future collaboration with an Indian partner on making fighter jets in India will depend on the kind of acquisition model the Indian government comes up. We remain in touch with all three forces", he said.

Saab is developing a twin engine version of the Gripen E with a longer air frame and has pitched the two seater fighter in response to the Indian governments request for information.

Palmberg confirmed that that Saab was scouting for a location to make the cutting edge Carl Gustaf M4 rifles and is likely to begin production in India by 2024. He added that Saab has been importing machine parts, sub assemblies and harnesses from India.

Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, is set to take place from February 13-17. It will be held at the Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station, which has hosted it since 1996. The show will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, over 730 exhibitors from India and across the world will participate in the event.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries and an aerial display by the Indian Air Force.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, there will also be participation by think tanks from across the world.

A total of 737 exhibitors have registered so far to participate in the event. Of the 737 exhibitors, 643 are Indian exhibitors, while 94 are from 30 foreign countries, as per the Aero India website.

The Aero India event aims to provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas, and developments in the aviation industry. It would further the cause of Make in India and give a fillip to the domestic aviation industry.