Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • aviation>
    • Russian passenger plane goes missing in Siberia: Report

    Russian passenger plane goes missing in Siberia: Report

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    A Russian passenger plane has gone missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Friday.

    Russian passenger plane goes missing in Siberia: Report
    A Russian passenger plane has gone missing outside the Siberian city of Tomsk, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying on Friday.
    It was not immediately clear how many people were on board with estimates ranging gtom 13-17.
    Tags

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,757.60 150.30 3.26
    Bharti Airtel541.15 15.70 2.99
    UltraTechCement7,334.55 144.90 2.02
    Tata Steel1,278.45 22.50 1.79
    Power Grid Corp233.85 3.45 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel541.00 15.45 2.94
    UltraTechCement7,331.40 139.95 1.95
    Tata Steel1,278.30 22.20 1.77
    Power Grid Corp233.80 3.45 1.50
    Reliance2,111.80 28.55 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Divis Labs4,757.60 150.30 3.26
    Bharti Airtel541.15 15.70 2.99
    UltraTechCement7,334.55 144.90 2.02
    Tata Steel1,278.45 22.50 1.79
    Power Grid Corp233.85 3.45 1.50
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bharti Airtel541.00 15.45 2.94
    UltraTechCement7,331.40 139.95 1.95
    Tata Steel1,278.30 22.20 1.77
    Power Grid Corp233.80 3.45 1.50
    Reliance2,111.80 28.55 1.37

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.56000.02250.03
    Euro-Rupee87.9950-0.0520-0.06
    Pound-Rupee103.12500.05100.05
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6765-0.0020-0.30
    View More