Rupsi Airport in Assam’s Kokrajhar district will start commercial operations from May 8, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced on Thursday. “Rupsi Airport is ready to take off,” AAI tweeted on May 7.

Flight operations will start on the Guwahati-Rupsi-Guwahati route and will be scheduled on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday every week, AAI said. According to IANS, booking has already been opened by a private operator, Flybig.

Rupsi is the seventh airport in Assam and the 15th airport in the North East region.

A trial flight was conducted on the Guwahati-Rupsi-Guwahati route by Flybig on May 5. “Finally, the wait is over. The trial-test flight at #RupsiAirport was conducted today on the Guwahati-Rupsi-Guwahati route by @flybigairlines,” Rupsi airport’s Twitter handle posted, thanking the state government and the district administration.

"The trial was completed timely and safely with extended support from the state government and concerned agencies,” said AAI. Budget airline Flybig announced that its flights will connect Rupsi with Guwahati and Kolkata initially. Flybig will subsequently expand connectivity to Agartala, Dibrugarh, Tezu and Pasighat with Guwahati and Shillong.

The airport has been developed in Assam’s Kokrajhar district at a cost of Rs 69 crore under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (RCS-UDAN), according to AAI.

Spread across 337 acres, the airport has a terminal building with an area of 3,500 square metres. Its runway is suitable for ATR-72 type aircraft.