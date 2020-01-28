Aviation
RSS-affiliate BMS opposes Air India sale, says low-profit air routes could be affected
Updated : January 28, 2020 09:53 PM IST
Air India has been operating many of the low-profit or loss-making routes only to serve the passenger, BMS said.
Many of the emerging cities may lose connectivity if Air India is privatised, it said.
Many a times private players also failed to generate resources and repay loans, the RSS affiliate said.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more