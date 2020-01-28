RSS-affiliate BMS opposes Air India sale, says low-profit air routes could be affected

RSS-affiliated trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday opposed the government’s move to sell Air India and urged to think over this decision once again. The union said the public sector airline have been the driver of growth and value creation ever since its inception.

While calculating profit and loss of Air India one fact that has to be considered that is Air India has been operating many of the low-profit or loss-making routes only to serve passengers, which any private player will not be operating, it said.

Privatisation of the airline can have a cascading impact. Many of the emerging cities may lose connectivity if the government goes with its decision of selling the airline to a private player, it added.

Selling public sector undertakings (PSU) to private players is not going to help the government in mobilising resources and funding social spending because privatisation does not free the government from its responsibilities, the BMS statement read.

The trade union said everyone needs to acknowledge that there are certain sectors in which both public, as well as, private sector enterprises fail to perform.

Many a times private players also failed to generate resources and took money in the form of loans from the banks (many in the public sector) and then they failed to repay, deepening non-performing asset crisis, it said.

There are multiple instances in which the government used the tax-payers’ money to bail out private business or banks.

“It is an indirect way of funding private business, who, when in profit, shares nothing more than the taxes to the government.”

“It is a classic case of the privatisation of profit and socialisation of loss. This is why we conclude that the idea of selling PSUs is a way to save tax-payers’ money and create resources for social spending is a flawed one.”