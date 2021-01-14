Aviation COVID-19 norms drive astronomical surge in US air fare, says report Updated : January 14, 2021 01:13 PM IST On January 14, online travel aggregators showed the ticket rate from Mumbai to New York/Newark on most dates as upwards of Rs 1 lakh, going up to even Rs 1.40 lakh for certain airlines. With the surge in ticket costs, Indian students bound to the US are the worst affected. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply