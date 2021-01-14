COVID-19 norms drive astronomical surge in US air fare, says report

If you are planning to fly to the US, be prepared to shell out more than you had imagined. Thanks to COVID-19 guidelines, the cheapest one-way ticket from Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi or Bengaluru to New York and San Francisco cost over Rs 1 lakh, reported The Times of India.

Though there are cheaper options available between India and the US, those are for transit flights with a halt in London, and, therefore, not open to Indians, said the report.

On January 14, online travel aggregators showed the ticket rate from Mumbai to New York/Newark on most dates as upwards of Rs 1 lakh, going up to even Rs 1.40 lakh for certain airlines. Travelling from Delhi was relatively cheaper, with a one-way flight to Newark costing around Rs 95,000.

The Bangalore to San Francisco flights, which were recently launched by Air India, seem to be packed to capacity with barely any seat on offer for travel till the month-end. Of course, the exceptions are priced upwards of your expectations.

According to government norms for international travel, Indian passengers can take only direct flights to the destination city. This means that they cannot board flights to the US with a layover in the Middle East or Europe, as the case usually is. However, a transit halt within India is not a problem. With this, US-bound Indians are left with just two options — Air India and United Airlines.

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 50 percent of the India-US flights flew with a transit halt to the Middle East and a few others via Europe.