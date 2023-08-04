Rolls-Royce emphasises strong collaboration with India for diesel engines

Rolls-Royce, renowned for its luxury automobiles and expertise in aero engineering, has secured a substantial order from Air India in a significant breakthrough this year. Marking its first deal with the airline since 2005, Rolls-Royce is set to power 40 Airbus A350s with its cutting-edge Jet Engines.

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18's Parikshit Luthra, Simon Burr, the Director of Engineering and Technology at Rolls-Royce, outlined the company's substantial and enduring connections in the realm of diesel engines within India.

Burr remarked, "Our engagement with India spans several decades, with roots tracing back to the 1950s when we initially embarked on engine production in the country. Our foremost objectives for the current year encompass facilitating the integration of the A350 fleet into Air India's operations – a momentous milestone for us. Concurrently, we are committed to nurturing our enduring rapport within the Indian market. Notably, we have cultivated robust alliances pertaining to diesel engines with Indian counterparts. Our extensive and enduring associations in India fill us with immense pride."

Delving into the delivery schedule for Air India, Burr elaborated, “The first aircraft should be delivered this year and Air India can look forward to tremendous aircraft, the A 350 is a wonderful airplane and we supply the engine for that. The Trent XWB-84 has been in service since 2015 and incredibly reliable and quiet and fuel-efficient engine. So the experience for customers of Air India will be amazing, really with that aeroplane. And that's our priority together, support that aircraft going into service later this year.”

Commenting on challenges within the supply chain, Burr acknowledged, "So far we have managed pretty well, there are challenges, and so every day, we have to work very, very diligently. But we are making good progress, the number of engines we are delivering is growing, and we are able to support our customers."

Rolls-Royce's engagement with India is multifaceted, with a focus on cultivating robust relations in the realm of diesel engines. Their approach involves two primary avenues: manufacturing and collaboration with talented Indian engineers.

Burr said, “There are two ways that Rolls Royce source work in India. One is through manufacturing, and we actually have a joint venture in India, certainly for aerospace, which is very successful and that's expanding. We also use a tremendous number of very talented Indian engineers in partnership. We've got our own Rolls Royce India employees, but we also have partnerships, which amount to several 1000 engineers. So, there's the technical side, and also manufacturing and leasing expansion. The capability of the Indian markets is tremendous, and we see opportunities for expansion."