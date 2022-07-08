Rohini Bhatia, wife of IndiGo Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia, quits board

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on July 8 said Rohini Bhatia, a non-executive, the non-independent director, has resigned from the board of directors of the company.

Rohini Bhatia is the wife of Rahul Bhatia, IndiGo Co-Founder, and Promoter, and had joined the board in 2019.

"...we hereby inform you that Rohini Bhatia, a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director has tendered her resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company due to other engagements, with effect from July 11, 2022," the low-cost carrier said in an exchange filing.

According to the IndiGo website, Rohini Bhatia is the chairperson of the CSR committee of the company. She is also the chairperson of InterGlobe Foundation, the philanthropic arm of InterGlobe Group.

Rohini Bhatia has a diploma in textile designing and serves as a director on the boards of several InterGlobe Group companies.

Recently, IndiGo said it will increase salaries by 8 percent with effect from August 1. This comes after 55 percent of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed after a significant number of cabin crew members took sick leave.

The airline had introduced a 28 percent cut in salaries of pilots in 2020 citing a poor revenue environment due to the pandemic. The salaries were partially restored when the largest airline in India announced an 8 percent hike in April this year. The latest step will help in the 16 percent restoration of salaries for pilots.

The airline further told the pilots that another 6.5 percent restoration in salaries will be implemented from November 1 "based on the environment." The airline had recently reinstated layover and deadhead allowances with effect from July 1.