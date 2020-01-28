Aviation
Removal of footwear before body scanning to be made mandatory in Delhi airport, says report
Updated : January 28, 2020 04:44 PM IST
The decision comes after tests conducted on the body scanning machines revealed that the German-made devices failed to deliver accurate results below the ankle during the scanning.
Removal of footwear before the body scanning is a standard procedure in several airports around the world.
