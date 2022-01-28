Relief for SpiceJet as Supreme Court stays Madras HC's order directing winding-up proceedings

Relief coming in for SpiceJet, the Supreme Court has stayed Madras High Court's order directing winding up proceedings. Now the Supreme Court was moved by SpiceJet and SpiceJet today, importantly, submitted before the apex court that they are trying to resolve the issue by making some form of settlement with Credit Suisse.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted three weeks' time to SpiceJet to resolve its financial dispute with Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG and stayed the operation of the Madras High Court verdict permitting winding-up petition and directing the official liquidator to take over the assets of the low-cost airline.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve that SpiceJet would try to resolve the issue with the Swiss firm.

Senior counsel Harish Salve sought three weeks' time for trying to resolve the matter and Mr K V Vishwanathan (appearing for the Swiss firm) also agreed to the adjournment.

SpiceJet rushed to the top court against the January 11 order of a division bench of the high court upholding a recent verdict of a single judge bench ordering its winding up and directing the official liquidator attached to the high court to take over the assets.

Credit Suisse AG had moved the single-judge bench of the high court alleging that SpiceJet failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for over USD 24 million (one million is equal to Rs 10 lakhs) raised by it towards maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

With text inputs from PTI

