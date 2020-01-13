Relief for IndiGo as DGCA extends A320neo engine replacement deadline
Updated : January 13, 2020 01:27 PM IST
As of now, IndiGo has been able to place one modified engine on its entire fleet, ahead of March 2020 timeline set by European aviation regulator European Union Aviation Safety Agency.
The task will need procurement of 135 engines as per an action plan submitted to the regulator DGCA by IndiGo, aircraft manufacturer Airbus and engine maker Pratt & Whitney.
