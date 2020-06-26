Relief for airlines, SC rejects plea seeking to keep middle row vacant

In what comes as a breather for the Indian aviation space, the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday has rejected a plea that had sought directions from the top court to ensure that middle row seats are kept vacant, and are not occupied by passengers, to maintain social distancing on flights.

In rejecting the plea, the SC has upheld the order passed by the Bombay High Court that held that adequate safety measures have been deployed. This order from the SC comes after the SC had previously observed that the health of passengers comes before the financial health of airlines.

The plea had been filed by the Air India pilot Deven Yogesh Kanani. The plea had originally red flagged middle row seating on Vande Bharat flights, bringing back Indians stranded overseas, due to the lockdown. Later, the scope of the plea was widened, and the petitioner sought implementation of social distancing norms on flights, by keeping middle rows seats vacant.

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had submitted that an expert panel had been constituted on the issue of safety of air passengers. DGCA had argued that the expert’s panel recommendations had been adopted and incorporated into an order on May 31.

The recommendations had allowed the freedom to airlines to decide if middle row can be kept vacant, subject to passenger load and seat availability. The expert’s panel had also questioned and rejected the need for airlines to keep middle row seats vacant, as a measure for ensuring safety and health of passengers.

