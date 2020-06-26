  • SENSEX
Relief for airlines, SC rejects plea seeking to keep middle row vacant

Updated : June 26, 2020 03:29 PM IST

In rejecting the plea, the SC has upheld the order passed by the Bombay High Court that held that adequate safety measures have been deployed.
The plea had originally red flagged middle row seating on Vande Bharat flights, bringing back Indians stranded overseas, due to the lockdown.
The recommendations had allowed the freedom to airlines to decide if middle row can be kept vacant, subject to passenger load and seat availability.
