Release interim funds or face contempt proceedings: NCLT to Jet Airways CoC
Updated : January 08, 2020 09:39 PM IST
The bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and Rajesh Sharma directed the CoC to at least pay the amount by January 20, or the tribunal will initiate contempt proceedings against the defaulting members.
The tribunal directed the CoC members, who have not honoured the order of the court, to remain present on February 19 - the next date of hearing.
