Government may give go ahead to restart regular international flights from March 15

By Anu Sharma
Government may give go ahead to restart regular international flights from March 15
After remaining suspended for almost two years, India may resume regular international flights around March 15-20, which were shut after the pandemic broke out, sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18.
The union aviation ministry is likely to issue an order on the resumption of commercial international passenger flights, which remained suspended from March 2020.
The inter-ministerial nod is required for the resumption of regular international passenger flights and airlines are likely to be given around two weeks' time to prepare for the flights.
The ban on scheduled international passenger flights in India is in effect till February 28. Such flights have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Special passenger flights have been functioning between India and around 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements.
The union health ministry has issued revised guidelines for international arrivals, with effect from February 14, doing away with the mandatory seven-day home quarantine and the need for them to undertake an RT-PCR test on the eighth day.
Apart from uploading a negative RT-PCR report, taken 72 hours before the journey, there is an option to upload certificates of the completion of the full primary Covid vaccination schedule provided from countries on a reciprocal basis. Also, the demarcation of countries 'at-risk' and other countries has been removed.
Accordingly, the need for giving samples on the port of arrival and waiting till the result is obtained from countries 'at-risk' has been dispensed with.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
