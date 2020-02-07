Aviation Recovering international passenger load factor, benign crude augur well for IndiGo, SpiceJet: ICICI Securities Updated : February 07, 2020 04:13 PM IST The average fare in Q3FY20 grew by 3 percent for IndiGo based on the total December passenger data as international PLF has been recovering for the company. A significant portion of lower revenue per available seat-kilometre (RASK) reported by IndiGo and SpiceJet in Q2FY20 was due to lower PLF, the brokerage noted. According to the brokerage, total international passenger and capacity of Indian airlines declined by 4.7 percent and 9.3 percent in CY19.