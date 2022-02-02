Ratan Tata welcomes Air India passengers with special message; here's what he said

A week after Air India ended back in the hands of Tata Group, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata on Wednesday welcomed passengers of the ‘Maharaja' with a special message.

“The Tata Group welcomes Air India’ s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service,” Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, said in a voice note that was widely circulated after the carrier posted it on its official Twitter handle.

Last week, Tata Group regained control of Air India which was founded as Tata Airlines by former chairman of Tata Sons JRD Tata in 1932. The airline was renamed Air India when it became a public limited company in 1946.

JRD Tata remained as Air India chairman until 1978. Ratan Tata was at the helm of Air India between 1986 and 1989.

Talace, a subsidiary of the Tata group's holding company, had emerged as the highest bidder in the divestment process and bought Air India for Rs 18,000 crore.

Last week, Air India pilots welcomed flyers with a special announcement informing them about the change of ownership.

"Welcome aboard this historic flight, which marks a special event. Today, Air India officially becomes a part of the Tata group again, after seven decades,” the pilots said.