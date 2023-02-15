Ramco Systems to offer Aviation Suite V5.9 for Philippine Airlines

Shares of Ramco Systems Ltd ended at Rs 208.30, down by Rs 19.00, or 8.36 percent on the BSE.

Enterprise software solutions provider Ramco Systems on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with Philippine Airlines Inc (PAL) to deploy the company's state-of-the-art Aviation Suite V5.9.

The solution will replace standalone legacy systems thereby integrating, automating, and enhancing business performances across PAL and its affiliate PAL Express, Ramco said.

Aligned with PAL's Accelerated Initiatives for Recoveries and Full Optimization through Innovation and Leadership (AIRFOIL) programme, Ramco's on-cloud, next-gen platform will offer PAL end-to-end optimisation of maintenance and engineering business processes that will support regulatory compliance and enable sustainable digital transformation through paperless operations.

Also Read: Warren Buffett now holds more than one of every 20 Apple shares

Stanley Ng, President and chief operating officer of Philippine Airlines, said, "The extensive functionalities of Ramco’s next-gen Aviation Software, together with our shared values of excellence and customer-centricity, will offer us a technological edge and will help us serve our customers with a robust digital infrastructure."

Ramco Aviation Suite is trusted by over 24,000 users to manage more than 4,000 aircraft globally. With more than 90 aviation organisations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top airlines, third party MROs, large heli-operators, leading defense organisations, and major urban air mobility companies around the world, the company said.

PR Venketrama Raja, chairman of Ramco Systems, said the addition of the Philippines’ national flag carrier to their expanding clientele is a "testament to Ramco’s track record as a leading software provider in the airlines' segment".

"Embedded with the latest technology, best-in-class functionality, and user-friendly features, Ramco Aviation Software has gained the trust of many leading operators in the industry. As PAL’s tech partner, Ramco will support PAL organization’s mission of service and propel its global expansion plans," he added.