Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air gets NOC from Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA

The airline Akasa Air, promoted by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has received the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, sources said on August 4.

The low-cost airline, which aims to begin operation by the end of 2021, is likely to opt for the Boeing fleet of narrow-body aircraft, they added.

Akasa Air may initially plan a route network close to Bengaluru, the sources said, adding that lower lease rentals and lower expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic may benefit the airline. However, an uncertain demand environment due to the pandemic is likely to be a risk factor.

Former Chief Executive Officer of Jet Airways Vinay Dube shall play a key role in the Jhunjhunwala promoted airline, according to sources.

India’s billionaire investor Jhunjhunwala is working on launching the budget airline with a fleet of 70 aircraft. Akasa Air will acquire its fleet of aircraft over the next four years, according to reports.

Jhunjhunwala will invest $35 million in the new project and he will hold a 40 percent stake in the airline.

"For the culture of a company to be frugal you’ve to start off fresh,” Jhunjhunwala told Bloomberg TV in an earlier interview. He added, “I’m very, very bullish on India’s aviation sector in terms of demand.”