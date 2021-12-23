Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils its brand logo, tagline

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed airline Akasa Air unveiled its brand identity with a ‘Rising A’ logo and tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky’ on Wednesday. The low-cost carrier said in a statement that its tagline is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.

The carrier, which also showcased its brand colours of orange and purple, said in the press release that the brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience.

The carrier, which has the backing of Jhunjhunwala , will be led by founder and Jet Airways' former CEO Vinay Dube, who will serve as the managing director and chief executive officer. Its leadership team will also consist of Belson Coutinho, who will be the airline's chief marketing and experience officer, Ankur Goel, who will serve as its chief financial officer, and Praveen B Iyer, who will fill the role of chief commercial officer.

Anand Srinivasan, Bhavin Joshi, Neelu Khatri, Sanjay Dube, Aditya Ghosh and Niraj Dube will also be part of the leadership group.

The carrier, which has also placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes is looking to get its air operator's permit (AOP) and take to the Indian skies by as early as April.