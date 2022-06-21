Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air set for take-off by July end

The commercial flight operations of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air will be launched by July-end with two aircraft, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube told CNBC-TV18.

The airline, which took delivery of the first 737 Max aircraft from Boeing in Seattle, USA last week, said it will open the booking window in early July and aims to have a fleet of 18 aircraft in FY23.

Dube said the airline has hired around 250 people and the process is underway. He said there is no change in plans due to oil prices and the dollar strengthening.

The CEO said the Mumbai-based airline, registered as SNV Aviation, targets to start overseas flights in the second half of the calendar year 2023. Under Indian regulations, a domestic airline should have at least 20 aircraft in its fleet before it can commence international flights.

Further, Dube said the airline will train pilots in India simulators and is confident about the Max aircraft as it creates a fuel-efficient fleet, which will also be the youngest among airlines. The low-cost carrier has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes.

Akasa Air, which along with Dube is backed by ace investor Jhunjhunwala and aviation veteran Aditya Ghosh — got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the first half of August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.

