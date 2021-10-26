Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air likely to finalise aircraft type by November

Akasa Air is in talks with lessors for Boeing Max Aircraft and with Airbus for A320neo.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air hopes to take to the skies in the summer 2022. CNBC-TV18 learns that the upcoming airline is in talks with leading aircraft manufacturers and may finalise the aircraft type by November.

Anu Sharma reports that the airline is expected to induct 70 aircrafts over a period of 4 years and is in talks with lessors to finalise Boeing Max aircraft. The airline is also in touch with Airbus for A320 Neo aircrafts.

Jhunjhunwala -backed Akasa Air also has former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh on its board.

Akasa Air received the no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Civil Aviation last month. Sources had earlier in August told CNBC-TV18 that Akasa Air is expected to be based out of Bengaluru and it plans to have a route network close to the city such as Bengaluru-Mumbai, Bengaluru-Chennai, Bengaluru-Hyderabad among others.

