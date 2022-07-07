Akasa Air gets DGCA nod, all set for July-end take-off

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-promoted Akasa Air on July 7 said it has received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation.
"The grant of the AOC is the final step of a comprehensive and rigorous process laid down by the DGCA and marks the satisfactory completion of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness," Akasa Air said in a statement.
ALSO READ | Aviation giant Safran to set up its largest facility for engine maintenance and repair in India
“We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," he said.
Also Read: Aviation giant Safran to set up its largest facility for engine maintenance and repair in India