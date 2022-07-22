Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air opens flight ticket bookings

Ace Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air opened its flight bookings on Friday. The new entrant in the Indian aviation market will launch its flight operations on August 7 and connect four cities in the first phase.

The flight between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be launched on its first day of operation. Other cities to be connected in the first phase are Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru. The airline will offer 56 weekly flights within 10 days of operations.

Moreover, the new airline will launch 28 weekly flights between Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Similar number of weekly flights is scheduled between Kochi-Bengaluru from August 13.

Vinay Dube, founder and chief executive officer of Akasa Air, said: “We are extremely excited to finally be able to offer up our flights for sale. We are also excited to reveal our product which promises to be unlike anything experienced in the category thus far.”

Earlier this month, Akasa Air received its air operator certificate (AOC) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline had then said, “We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July."

A week ago, the airline put out a tweet stating that it is hiring for various positions.