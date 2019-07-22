Rakesh Gangwal pitches for better corporate governance at IndiGo

While the outcome of the board meeting that took place at IndiGo has led to some progress in resolving the dispute between two promoters, there is still a long way to go for the matter to be put to rest, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

The decision to appoint an independent woman director on the board and expansion of board to a maximum of 10 members, including four independent directors, have gone down well with Rakesh Gangwal and his associates. However, Gangwal, who holds about 36.7 percent stake in the airline, wants the airline to do more in terms of corporate governance, the sources said.

"There are still concerns about the EY review and the related party transactions between IndiGo and InterGlobe Enterprises...those will be taken up by the board in the near future and attempts will be made to settle the dispute, especially before the annual general meeting," the sources said.

The annual general meeting, where the company will also seek shareholders' nod for the recent decision on appointment of independent directors and board expansion, is expected to take place towards the end of August, the sources added. The last annual general meeting at IndiGo took place on August 10, 2018.

Gangwal had written a letter to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 8 seeking regulatory intervention with regard to his disagreements with Rahul Bhatia on corporate governance norms and related party transactions. Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises had denied the allegations made by Gangwal and had called them baseless.

The airline has also submitted its response to the market regulator with regard to the complaints filed by Gangwal on corporate governance. The airline will submit its explanation on the matter to Ministry of Corporate Affairs by the end of this week.