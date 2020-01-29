Aviation
Rakesh Gangwal skips IndiGo EGM held to vote on changes demanded by him
Updated : January 29, 2020 12:12 PM IST
The EGM has been convened to vote on the articles of association changes that Gangwal had demanded.
The agenda of the meeting will be changing rules on share sale and purchase.
