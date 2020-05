If you are planning to travel to Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur by flights, you will have to undergo home quarantine for up to 14 days. However, those who are intending to return within seven days and have tested negative in RT-PCR can return within seven days.

Domestic flight operations in India resumed from May 25 in a graded manner and less than one-third of flights are expected to operate on May 25. The airports in Rajasthan will operate nearly one-third of their capacity.

These are the guidelines issued by the state government of Rajasthan: