cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Aviation
Aviation

Rahul Bhatia’s IGE Group: IndiGo RPTs that Gangwal is raising are a smokescreen and red herring

Updated : July 12, 2019 08:11 PM IST

Mr. Gangwal has not hidden his desire for dilution of  IGE Group’s rights and his desire to walk away from the mutual obligations between the parties, says IGE's spokesman.
It was Mr Gangwal who created the package of sweeping changes to the founding principles of the company and other conditionalities around the RPT’s policy discussion… which led to the IGE group nominee directors to desist from further deliberations, says IGE's spokesman.
Rahul Bhatia’s IGE Group: IndiGo RPTs that Gangwal is raising are a smokescreen and red herring
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Karnataka reserves 1% college seats for trafficking, sexual assault survivors

Karnataka reserves 1% college seats for trafficking, sexual assault survivors

India's industrial growth slips to 3.1% in May

India's industrial growth slips to 3.1% in May

Infosys Q1 net profit grows 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,802 crore, beats estimates

Infosys Q1 net profit grows 5.2% YoY to Rs 3,802 crore, beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV