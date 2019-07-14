Rahul Bhatia says extended personal loans to help IndiGo, "Gangwal was in safe harbour"
Updated : July 14, 2019 05:53 PM IST
IGE Group said that it has played the most significant role in nurturing IndiGo to what it is today and Gangwal was missing in action during the turbulent period of a fledgeling airline.
The Bhatia group also said that the public listing of IndiGo was done on insistence of Gangwal and the shareholders' agreement was struck between seasoned business people who made their own assessment of risks.
