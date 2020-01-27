Aviation
Rahul Bhatia may back Gangwal on IndiGo exit norm relaxation, says report
Updated : January 27, 2020 02:20 PM IST
The proposed resolution seeks relaxation of rules on the sale and purchase of shares by its main shareholders, making it easier for the promoters to raise or cut stake in the company.
Support from Bhatia, who owns around 38 percent in the company is crucial when the proposal will be discussed during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on IndiGo on January 29.
